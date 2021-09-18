Group of Azerbaijani pilots returns home after partaking in Turkey-held military exercises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18
Trend:
A group of Azerbaijani Air Force's military personnel and aircraft involved in the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises held in Konya, Turkey on September 1-17 have returned to the Motherland, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, all combat tasks assigned during the exercises held in accordance with the Annual Military Cooperation Plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey, were successfully carried out by military pilots of both countries.
