Azerbaijani President congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia.

"Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

I feel privileged to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Announcement of the Kingdom.

Enjoying its religious and cultural bonds with Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches a particular importance to its relations based on the traditions of friendship and mutual trust. Our fruitful collaboration spanning various areas and our interaction within international organizations are the special traits characterizing our high level relationship.

Our people always highly value the support and fair position of Saudi Arabia for territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Today, there are wider opportunities to develop the collaboration between our countries in political, economic, energy, agricultural, tourism and other spheres. The participation of companies representing your friendly country in the recovery process taking place in our territories liberated from the occupation can bring a valuable contribution to the diversification of our economic ties.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani–Saudi relations based on the strong Islamic solidarity will successfully continue both bilaterally and in the framework of international institutions, particularly, the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement in line with interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia," the head of state wrote.