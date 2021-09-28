Azerbaijan sets up military prosecutor's offices in liberated Kalbajar, Gubadly (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
Trend:
Administrative buildings of military prosecutor's offices have been commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Gubadly districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.
