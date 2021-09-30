Azerbaijani, Czech Republic FMs hold expanded meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

Bilateral meeting between head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov and his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek with participation of delegations from both sides was held in Baku, the Azerbaijani ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports.

On September 30, Kulhánek arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Within the framework of the visit, Kulhánek was received by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.