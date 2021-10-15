Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 13:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan Orkhan Sultanov took part in a regular meeting of the heads of the security and counterintelligence services of the CIS states held in Moscow on October 13, Trend reports with reference to the message of the State Security Service.

According to the information, a wide exchange of views was held on possible threats to security in the CIS region, in particular on the situation in connection with Afghanistan, and its impact on the fight against international terrorism, suppression of subversive activities aimed at violating socio-political stability in the CIS states, and sometimes conducted through the territory of third countries, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

It was especially noted at the meeting that the achievement of successful results on the topics discussed became possible as a result of joint efforts of the CIS member states.