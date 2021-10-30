Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces carrying out combat firing exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
The tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out combat firing exercises according to the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.
"Tank crews improve their combat vehicle control skills and carry out firing exercises at intended targets," the ministry stated.
