Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

Hajiyev reminded that the Azerbaijani lands were occupied, but as a result of a successful military operation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

According to Hajiyev, despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, no results have been achieved in the settlement of the conflict.

"There is no more conflict. Azerbaijan is working on the creation of transport infrastructure, including the Zangazur corridor. Azerbaijan proposed to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. We intend to sign a peace treaty. Similar cases have occurred in international practice, for example, the peace treaty signed between Germany and France. The signing of a peace treaty will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region," Hajiyev said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.