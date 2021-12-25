FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss situation in South Caucasus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25
Trend:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu had a telephone conversation on Dec. 25, Trend reports referring to the Turkish ministry.
Ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the South Caucasus.
