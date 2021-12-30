Military officials review supply of Azerbaijani army in liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Acting Chief of the Logistics Staff, Major General Gadir Nasibov, on behalf of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, visited the areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

Inquiring about the social and living conditions, material and technical support, the moral and psychological state of the personnel, Nasibov gave instructions in connection with the repair and construction work carried out in the areas.

Having met with the servicemen on duty in the liberated territories, he, on behalf of the leadership of the Defense Ministry, congratulated the personnel on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, wished them good health and success in honorary service.

The servicemen were presented with holiday gifts. During the meeting, it was noted that thanks to the attention and care of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work aimed at improving the social conditions of servicemen continues.

At the end of the meeting, relevant instructions of the defense minister were conveyed to further improve the provision of personnel and to carry out high-quality repair and construction work.