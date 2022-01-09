Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkish side (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that three servicemen of the glorious Turkish army became martyrs as a result of a treacherous terrorist attack in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa,” the letter said. “Your grief is our grief too.”

“We are always close to the Armed Forces of fraternal Turkey and we support them with all our strength in the fight against terrorism,” the letter said. “I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the martyrs, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives and express my deep condolences to their families.”

“May Allah rest the souls of the martyrs in peace,” the letter said.