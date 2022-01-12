We need to create modern technologies, modern irrigation systems and large farms - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12

Without wasting any time, we started planting work on the liberated lands, mobilized large amounts of money and instructed private companies and farmers, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022, Trend reports.

"During the occupation, Armenians planted grain on 100,000 hectares and harvested about 100,000 tons of wheat. This is a big quantity for Armenia. But for us this is not a lot. If planting is carried out of the liberated lands, in areas suitable and acceptable for grain growing, it is possible to get about 200,000 tons of wheat with the current yield. So this is the reality. In other words, it does not cover our deficit of 1.3 million," the head of state said.

Therefore, the head of state said, in order to provide ourselves with a view to the demographic prospects, we only need to create modern technologies, modern irrigation systems and large farms.

"ssistance is being provided to small farmers. Subsidies and methodological guidance are provided. We must also improve this work. It is not ruled out – and we have already started dealing with this issue – that we will lease fertile land suitable for grain growing in other countries in order to grow crops there and bring them to Azerbaijan. Therefore, this is a real picture. Our wishes and opportunities do not coincide today. Therefore, everyone should know this real situation and the fact that we are doing our best. I am working on this almost on a daily basis. I do hope that thanks to the reforms carried out in our country, including agriculture, and the improvement of the economic and business environment, we will achieve most of these goals. In any case, we must be able to provide ourselves with staple foods other than wheat. And I believe we will," the head of state said.