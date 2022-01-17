Azerbaijani Prime Minister talks bilateral agenda with Chairman of Montenegro's Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Chairman of the Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić on Jan. 17, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the statement, the meeting noted the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and цMontenegro in various directions, expressed confidence that Bečić's visit will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in trade and economic, humanitarian, cultural, tourism and other spheres have also been discussed.