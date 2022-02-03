Azerbaijani border serviceman dies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani military serviceman, Sergeant Jeyhun Nabatalizade, died on February 3 in the military unit of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS), located in Yevlakh city, in non-combat conditions, the SBS told Trend.
Senior officials of the border service were sent to the place of the incident.
"Together with employees of the prosecutor's office, investigative measures are being carried out at the scene," added the SBS.
