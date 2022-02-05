UNDP's Grigoryan exempt from following general rules of organization?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) commented on the anti-Azerbaijani campaign conducted by UNDP employee Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.

Grigoryan, who is an Armenian citizen, conducts open anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish propaganda through social networks.

He shared slanderous materials against Azerbaijan, published texts with fascist and revanchist content, and organized discussions on the "Who loves Armenia more" topic.

The UNDP office said that the organization takes the principles of independence and impartiality that regulate its staff very seriously.

"UNDP does not tolerate discriminatory or biased behaviors that may harm the reputation of the organization and staff globally. UNDP has a number of institutional mechanisms, such as the Ethics office, the Office of Audit and Investigations (OAI), the Office of Human Resources and the Office of the Ombudsman, to prevent and investigate allegations of misconduct and non-compliance with rules and policies," the organization said.

UNDP also noted that the organization is committed to its work in Azerbaijan as a long-standing development partner.

So, the UNDP didn’t refute the authenticity of screenshots from social networks demonstrating the open anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish position of its employee, who, like other representatives of the organization, should, as follows from this statement, "be guided by the principles of independence and impartiality."