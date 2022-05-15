Lie, slander during second Karabakh war once again reminded of importance of fighting disinformation - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Issues in the areas of media and communication, social media, and the fight against disinformation are vital to ensure Turkey’s political and social life, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement in his videoaddress to participants of the 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul.

"Lie and slander that we encountered during the second Karabakh war once again reminded us of the importance of this issue and the need for unification. For 44 days [of the second Karabakh war in 2020], intense struggle was waged not only on the battlefield, but also in other areas, including print and visual media, social media," he stated.

The Turkish president noted that "digital fascism" prevents people in the world from receiving exact and unbiased news, adding that social media, which don’t respect the rules and ethical values, carry risks for societies.