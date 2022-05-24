Azerbaijan, Armenia hold first meeting within Commission on state border delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The first meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has been held on the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border in the format of the Commission on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of the implementation of agreements and relevant orders of the two countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to work in the framework of the Commission on delimitation and other issues.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed organizational and procedural issues of joint activities of the Commission.

Along with meetings at the interstate border, the parties agreed on using various venues for subsequent meetings of the Commission. Thus, they agreed to hold a second meeting in Moscow and a third meeting in Brussels.