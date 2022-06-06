UNDP talks future benefits from accelerating demining process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Accelerating the de-mining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to the general development of a well-being environment, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Charu Bist said on June 6 at the presentation of a joint EU-UNDP project aimed at facilitating the de-mining process in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

"This project will become a powerful impetus for the development of integration, education, and agriculture," Bist noted.

According to her, mines and unexploded ordnances pose a serious threat and prevent people from accessing their agricultural lands.

"The project will provide direct immediate short-term support to 1,500 individuals and their families who depend on agriculture," added the official.