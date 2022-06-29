Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenian military official's statement (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The statement of Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Sahakyan on the replacement of Armenian conscripts by servicemen of extended military service in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is another obvious confession of Armenian officials regarding the sending of illegal military units to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva made the remark while commenting on an Armenian official's claim declared at the meeting with parents of conscripts.

"This is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9/10, 2020. Paragraph 4 of the statement envisages the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories, as well as the deployment of Russian peacekeepers there. At a time when Azerbaijan is taking steps to normalize relations and build peace in the post-conflict phase, the Armenian side vividly demonstrates its intention to create tension rather than establish regional peace. Such statements by Armenian officials testify to Armenian hypocrisy. This is another manifestation of the aggressive policy of Armenia," Abdullayeva said.