Azerbaijan sets up new working group on inter-parliamentary relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. A working group on Azerbaijan-Algeria inter-parliamentary relations has been set up at the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

At the parliament’s meeting held on July 8, amendments were made to the law "On election of heads of working groups for inter-parliamentary relations of Parliament of Azerbaijan."

MP Mahir Abbaszade was asked to head a working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Algeria.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

Thus, the number of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations in the parliament has reached 84.