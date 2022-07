BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the release of Ilgar Musayev from the post of deputy head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree has come into force from the date of signing.

By another decree of the head of state, Ilgar Musayev was appointed head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan.