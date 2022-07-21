Azerbaijani, Italian civil-military cooperation experts hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. A meeting of Azerbaijani and Italian experts on civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the military-civil cooperative activities carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

The sides emphasized the effectiveness of the meetings held in accordance with the military cooperation plan signed between the two countries.

Moreover, the Italian side expressed interest in discussing prospects for further development and studying existing best practices.