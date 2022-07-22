All journalists should make every effort to build trust in media – Al Jazeera Media Institute

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Journalists around the world should make every effort to build trust in media, Manager of Training at the Al Jazeera Media Institute Talal Abdulkarim said at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, Trend reports.

"We all, as history writers, have a responsibility in this regard. During my visit to Baku, I managed to see Azerbaijani newspapers printed over the past 150 years and are kept in one of the museums of the capital. The primary reason for their survival is the reliability and readability of articles," Abdulkarim stated.

The event includes four panel discussions on the transition to a new type of journalism, media ethics, prospects for the development of international relations, as well as "Trail of Shusha left in the Azerbaijani media."

The forum is attended by Azerbaijani and foreign media representatives, experts, and officials.