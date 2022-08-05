Azerbaijan making changes in Commission for Strategic Road Map for Development of the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry - decree (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Changes have been made to the composition of the Commission for Strategic Road Map for the Development of the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, the composition of the commission is as follows:

Chairman of the Commission

First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science

President of SOCAR the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.