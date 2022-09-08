Azerbaijan reduces authorities of State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The powers of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan have been reduced, Trend reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the "Regulations on the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree No. 119 of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 6, 2018.

Will be updated