Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov took place on September 13, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the sides focused on clashes and tension in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current situation resulting from the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the region, as well as about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to prevent aggression. Armenia's regular shelling of Azerbaijani positions over the past month, its continued mining of Azerbaijani territories and, contrary to tripartite statements, its incomplete withdrawal of its armed formations from Azerbaijani territory were emphasized.

Lavrov stressed the need to prevent conflict in the region, as well as the importance of the full implementation of the tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.