Azerbaijani citizens with diplomatic passports to be able to visit Algeria without visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijani citizens that have diplomatic passports are exempted from visa requirements when traveling to Algeria, Trend reports citing today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The draft law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on exemption from mutual visa requirements for persons with diplomatic and service passports" was submitted for discussion.

After discussion, the document was put to a vote and adopted.