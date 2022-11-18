Tourist flow from Russia growing, this year it has grown by nearly 80 percent - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. This year, there was growth of around 80 percent – of course, there was also a drop due to the pandemic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the expanded meeting with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on November 18, Trend reports.

"I looked at some statistics before your visit. I was pleased that the number of flights is growing rapidly. We have more than 130 flights a week, which means that we have practically reached the highest rate. The tourist flow from Russia is also growing. This year, there was growth of around 80 percent – of course, there was also a drop due to the pandemic. We have not yet reached the pre-pandemic level, but I think we will. Taking into account the friendly relations between our countries, taking into account the fact that the Declaration on Allied Interaction was signed this year and we repeatedly demonstrated the allied nature of our relations throughout the year, taking into account the fact that we expect to significantly expand the agenda of trade and economic cooperation, I think that the number of flights will grow," the head of state said.