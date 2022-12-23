Azerbaijani PASHA Holding launches social support program for children of fallen heroes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding has launched the social support program for children of fallen heroes who died following the Armenian provocations in September 2022 and the 44-day second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

The program envisages presenting holiday gifts to martyrs' children on the occasion of the New Year, Novruz, Eid al-Adha, Ramadan, and Victory Day holidays on behalf of PASHA Holding and the Bravo supermarket chain. More than 800 families are involved in the project.

The Bravo supermarket chain is delivering gifts to martyr families since December 22 with the support of volunteers from the 'Regional Development' Public Union. Since the program applies specifically to children under 18, the gift set includes holiday packages for children as well.

This program, organized by PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries, covers education and healthcare and will continue throughout 2023.