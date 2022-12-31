UN Security Council statement on Lachin road not accepted due to French approach

The statement of the UN Security Council on the Lachin road could not be accepted due to the unscrupulous actions of France, which prepared it, and not because of the position of Russia, as the authors of some Telegram channels try to assert, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in the Telegram channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

He noted that, Russia from the very beginning was determined to work constructively in the context of working out the reaction of the Security Council.