Negotiation process between Azerbaijan, Armenia is important issue on US agenda - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is one of the important issues on the agenda of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in an interview with Armenian Service of the Voice of America, Trend reports.

"We believe that both sides are committed to this process. We are ready to assist in every possible way, realizing that both Baku and Yerevan need to make complicated steps to achieve peace," she noted.

According to her, this includes discussions on numerous complex issues, including the demarcation of the border and the resumption of transport communications between the countries.