Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament arrives in Algeria on working visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on 28 January in order to take part in the 17th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation Member States, Trend reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

Our delegation were welcomed at Houari Boumediene Airport of Algiers by Chairman of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali, the Azerbaijani ambassador to the country Tural Rzayev and the embassial staff members.

The scope of the visits includes Sahiba Gafarova’s speech at the 17th session of the PUIC Conference and her conversations with heads of several other participating delegations.

This working trip to Algeria will come to a close on 30 January.