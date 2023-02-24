Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 February 2023 19:59 (UTC +04:00)
Estonia-Azerbaijan Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations demands that Khojaly genocide's perpetrators be brought to justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Estonia-Azerbaijan Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations issued a statement regarding the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the Committee, the statement condemns this war crime committed by the Armenian armed forces on the night of February 25-26, 1992, as well as extends condolences to the Azerbaijani people over the death of 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people, during this tragic event.

Will be updated

