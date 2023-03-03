Australia, India, US, Japan support President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to expand UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Australia, India, the US and Japan supported the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to expand the number of members of the UN Security Council, Trend reports via the joint statement of the FMs of those countries.

"In this regard, we commit to active and constructive engagement in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) process on Security Council Reforms with an overall objective of making the UN Security Council more effective, representative, and credible," the statement said.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the Summit of NAM Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku held yesterday, "UN Security Council is reminiscent of the past and does not reflect the current reality".

"The composition of the Security Council should be expanded to make it more representative and more geographically fair. One permanent seat should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement, and the country holding the position of chair of the Movement should have this seat on a rotating basis. I call on NAM member countries to start consultations on this issue and present their views to the relevant UN Committee," President Ilham Aliyev added.