Baku already turned into Davos, where pressing world problems get discussed - Ukraine's ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Baku has already become Davos, where the most pressing world problems are discussed, Viktor Yushchenko, former President of Ukraine said prior to the opening of X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that it is truly important to kickstart the discussions of methods of fighting against evil.

"Today, the issue of security is important for every country. All the countries are uniting their efforts and security policies," Yushchenko said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. Forum this year's topic is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.