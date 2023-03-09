WHO Director General thanks Azerbaijan for organizing Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Ghebreyesus made the remark at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

He, in particular, noted the danger of the politicization of health care.

"We must fight this. Investing in health care also affects sustainable development, we can also use it to protect human rights," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.