Azerbaijani MFA responds to statements of Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Armenia must negotiate in good faith to get to a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan], Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada tweeted commenting on a tweet of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Previously, Pashinyan tweeted that there will be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level.

"There won’t be a new escalation! The international community must strongly support this narrative," the prime minister also tweeted.

Hajizada said respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty must prevail in the region, and any escalation must be addressed based on norms and principles of international law.

"International community supports this narrative," he said.