Azerbaijani diaspora calls on international community to give political and legal assessment of March 31 genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The leaders of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in foreign countries issued a statement by requiring international community to give a political and legal assessment of events, occurred from March through April 1918, and recognize them as genocide, Trend reports via The State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the bloody massacre committed by the Bolsheviks and Armenian armed bandit detachments in Azerbaijan from March 30 through April 1, 1918, is one of the genocides committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis and crimes against humanity.

"Tens of thousands of peaceful, unarmed people were brutally killed, burned, tortured, which is a clear indicator of the brutality of the Armenians. During the genocide committed by the Armenian Dashnaks, more than 150 villages of Karabakh, 110 villages of Shamakhi, 167 villages of Guba, 115 villages of Zangezur and 98 villages of Kars were destroyed. Moreover, tens of thousands of civilians, including women, children and the elderly, were killed for ethnic and religious reasons. In Iravan, which is an ancient Azerbaijani land, and in its vicinity, 199 villages were destroyed, and 132,000 Azerbaijanis were killed. The mass grave discovered in the Guba district clearly confirms the crime of genocide committed by Armenians in 1918," the statement said.

Underlining that Azerbaijan is carrying out activities aimed at recognizing the genocide of Azerbaijanis, the authors of the statement note that in the decree "On the Genocide of Azerbaijanis" dated March 26, 1998, and signed by Heydar Aliyev, these events were given a political assessment. At the same time, this decree officially stated that Azerbaijanis were subjected to genocide from the Armenian side. By an order of President Ilham Aliyev dated 30 December 2009, the establishment of a genocide memorial was started in Guba.

The statement says that the crimes of Armenians against Azerbaijanis, the deportation of Azerbaijanis continued during the years of Soviet Union, and that the world community has not yet given a political and legal assessment of the genocide on March 31. Thus, impunity is the reason for the commission of new genocides by Armenians. Representatives of diaspora call on the international community to give a political and legal assessment of the tragedy of March 31 and recognize it as genocide.