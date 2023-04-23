MoD shares footage of illegal military cargo import from Armenia to Azerbaijan's territory (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of the moment of the import of illegal military cargo from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

"On April 22, at about 20:00 (GMT+4), our cameras in the Lachin district recorded movement in a convoy of Armenia's 2 KamAZ tow trucks, 1 KamAZ truck crane, 1 UAZ-3151 car and 1 UAZ-Patriot car with one residential container on each," said the ministry.

Video footage shows that a convoy of cars moving from the village of Kornidzor of Armenia enters the territory of Azerbaijan through a new bridge on the Hakari River, built on the conditional Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Additionally, Russian peacekeepers created conditions for the import of military cargo from Armenia into the territory of Azerbaijan.

After the cars returned later and stopped on the Lachin-Khankendi road in Armenia, on the border with Azerbaijan, 2 residential containers were unloaded to a pre-prepared place using a truck crane.

"During the monitoring, the establishment of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan was revealed, which unilaterally violates the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Armenia," the ministry said.