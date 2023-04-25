Azerbaijan's People's Writer addresses Armenian minority living in Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The new release of the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project aired on the Baku Network Expert Platform, Trend reports.

People's Writer of Azerbaijan, President of the PEN Club, First Secretary of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, Doctor of Law, Professor, laureate of many international prizes and awards, holder of the Shohrat Order, honorary doctor of six universities Chingiz Abdullayev was the guest of the program.

The issues of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society were discussed in the program.

"Azerbaijan, firstly, shows its humanitarian will, without expelling them or doing what our neighbors did in Zangazur. All people living on the territory of Azerbaijan, enjoying the benefits of Azerbaijani land and rights, should all be citizens of our country," he said.

Trend shares the video: