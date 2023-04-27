Azerbaijan to ensure transparent use of Lachin road - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The sides discussed the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road and reaffirmed the importance of strict observance of the agreements reached between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Polad Bulbuloglu pointed out that Azerbaijan is interested in establishing long-term peace in the region and is committed to the provisions of the tripartite statement.

Ambassador noted that the Armenian side, in violation of the relevant paragraphs of the said statement, has not yet fulfilled its obligations to open all communication lines in the region and withdraw illegal Armenian formations from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. The checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, which is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, was established to prevent the transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines and military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups to the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Azerbaijan will ensure the transparency of the use of the Lachin road and that the road is intended for three purposes - the movement of citizens, goods and vehicles.

As before, all conditions will be created for the passage of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the International Committee of the Red Cross and humanitarian vehicles along the Lachin road, and all other humanitarian issues will be resolved.

Stressing that the number of Azerbaijani citizens who became victims of mines laid by Armenia is increasing, the ambassador noted that three Azerbaijani servicemen were injured as a result of a truck blowing up on a mine near the Shusha district. The inspection conducted on the ground revealed that the mines were produced in Armenia in 2021. He noted that this is another mine provocation by Armenians, and the checkpoint was established to prevent similar incidents in the future.