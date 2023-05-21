UN Commission adopts resolution on program for Aral Sea, co-authored by Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Following the results of the 79th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok (Thailand), on the initiative of Turkmenistan, the Resolution of this Commission "Consideration of the conditions for the establishment of a special United Nations program for the Aral Sea basin" was unanimously adopted, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan, Armenia, China, Singapore, Türkiye and the Philippines were the co-authors of this important international document along with Turkmenistan.

This first Resolution, initiated by Turkmenistan within the framework of ESCAP, includes the results of the Summit of the Heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi on August 24, 2018, as well as international consultations on the development of a special program of the Organization United Nations for the Aral Sea Basin.

The adoption of the ESCAP Resolution "Consideration of the conditions for the creation of a special United Nations program for the Aral Sea basin" is a major step towards the creation of a special mechanism that will be aimed at consistently resolving issues related to the Aral Sea issues within the UN.