Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

US supports direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Dept

Politics Materials 24 May 2023 22:31 (UTC +04:00)
US supports direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Dept

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The US supports direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing, Trend reports.

“We welcome the reports about the parties continuing to engage in discussions themselves. We reiterate our conviction that Secretary Blinken made clear last week that peace is within reach. The direct
dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace. We will continue supporting the parties in this endeavor, including by engaging with them directly,” he said.

Miller said the US believes that direct talks are important in achieving lasting resolution, which is within reach.

“We support those talks whether they take place in Washinton, Brussels or anywhere is the world,” he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more