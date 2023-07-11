Regional centers for agricultural dev't created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Regional state centers of agricultural development of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan have been established, Trend reports.

In this regard, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Azer Zeynalov signed a corresponding order.

Thus, the Nakhchivan Regional State Center for Agricultural Development, the Sharur Regional State Center for Agricultural Development and the Julfa Regional State Center for Agricultural Development have been established as part of the Ministry.

The structure of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has also been approved.

In accordance with the order on measures to improve management in the agricultural sector in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the number of employees of the Ministry's staff has been determined. The limit of the number of employees of the Ministry of Agriculture is set at 62 full-time units, the limit of the number of employees of state agricultural development centers is 51 full-time units.

Moreover, a public legal entity "Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Services" has been created on the basis of the Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Laboratories. The Nakhchivan Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture named after Academician Hasan Aliyev was established on the basis of the Nakhchivan Agricultural Production, Supply and Supply JSC of the Araz Scientific and Production Association named after Academician Hasan Aliyev and the Department for Seed Production and Plant Protection.