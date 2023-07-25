Dynamics of negotiation process between Azerbaijan, Armenia quite high - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Dynamics of the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is quite high, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark during a trilateral meeting with Russian and Armenian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

"We last met in this format a little over two months ago. Since then, there have been a large number of meetings, contacts at the level of leaders and deputy prime ministers. Foreign ministers met in teams," he reminded.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.