Kaan cooperation symbolizes Azerbaijani-Turkish solidarity - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The cooperation protocol for the Kaan project, signed by Azerbaijan and Turkey, is a new emblem of the two countries' friendship, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the closing ceremony of the 16th IDEF-23 International Defense Industry Fair, Trend reports.

The protocol was signed by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev of Azerbaijan signed the document, as did TAI CEO Temel Kotil and President of Turkish Defense Industry Agency under President of Türkiye Haluk Gorgun of Turkey.

The agreement calls for the training of engineers to build Azerbaijani and Turkish national military aircraft.

TAI designed the Kaan aircraft to replace the F-16 and F-35 aircraft purchased from the United States.

The test flight of the national aircraft was successfully debuted on March 16, 2023.

On May 1, during a "Century of the Future" event organized by TAI in Ankara, Turkish president announced that the Turkish-made combat aircraft will be called "Kaan".

The IDEF-23 has been held on July 25-28 in Istanbul.