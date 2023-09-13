Armenian PM's statements may lead to escalation in South Caucasus - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can lead to an escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

She pointed out that such unfriendly statements should not be made.

According to Zakharova, such statements are unacceptable and harmful because they can damage the normalization process [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], and disrupt all agreements achieved with Russian mediation.

"Such statements undermine the implementation of the settlement plan," she added.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that all claims of a settled situation are "baseless".

Additionally, by mentioning the supposed existence of a territorial entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he forgot his own statements about recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.