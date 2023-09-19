Azerbaijan destroys Armenian post on Karkijahan-Khalfali road (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. An Armenian armed formations' post was destroyed on the Karkijahan-Khalfali road, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"In order to restore the constitutional regime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been applied, during which an electronic warfare station belonging to Armenian separatist troops was destroyed in Aghdere. Also, within the framework of the events, the positions of the formations of the Armenian armed forces, their long-term firing points, as well as military equipment and military facilities are being disabled with the use of high-precision weapons. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are out of danger. Only legitimate military targets are disabled," the ministry said.

In addition, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a mine, previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement].

The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov, died on the spot.