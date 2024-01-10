It is impossible to talk to us in a language of threats or with arrogance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. We were fully aware of what was happening in Karabakh after the Second Karabakh War. We were monitoring the situation both visually and operationally. We were trying to convey this to Armenia that it is under our control and we can conduct an operation at any moment, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“I told both the Armenian leadership and international actors that I could press the button and carry out this operation in a minute and they would not be able to do anything. I told them quite clearly. The course of these events showed – I think this should be a lesson not only for Armenia, but also for those standing behind it – that it is impossible to talk to us in a language of threats or with arrogance,” the head of state underlined.