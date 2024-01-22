Coming presidential election to shape Azerbaijan's future political history - Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The coming presidential election in Azerbaijan will shape the country's future political history, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of UNEC (Azerbaijan State Economy Unversity), Professor at Uludag University Mehmet Yuce told the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the CEC.

He noted that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation, fully restored territorial integrity, and ensured sovereignty across the country.

"Azerbaijan seeks regional peace, plays a leading role in the Turkic world, collaborates with the European Union in energy, and made a significant contribution during its Non-Aligned Movement presidency," said Yuce.

The country has proven to be a reliable and strong state in the region, he added.

The professor emphasized that Azerbaijan is revitalizing the liberated Karabakh, aiming for a post-oil development model, attracting foreign investors, and focusing on sustainable development.

Yuce also highlighted that the upcoming election will mark the beginning of a new era of development in Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

