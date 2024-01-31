Armenia to hand over minefield maps of some districts to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. As reported earlier, a meeting of commissions on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has started, Trend reports, referring to the local media (AzTv).

At the meeting, it is planned to transfer maps of minefields of three districts from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

To note, the meeting is held between delegations headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Meanwhile, the last meeting was held on the border on November 30, 2023.

